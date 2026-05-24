/Vijay's Jana Nayagan new release date announced? Here's what we know

The wait for the release of Jana Nayagan might finally be over, and fans will now be able to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film on the big screen. Fresh speculation around the much-delayed Tamil action drama began after online ticketing platforms appeared to update the film’s release window, sparking a buzz among fans.

Jana Nayagan release date

Directed by H. Vinoth, the discussion around the film began after users noticed that District by Zomato featured in the film’s listing, which reportedly read, "Releasing on June 19."

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Within no time, social media users connected the date to Vijay’s birthday celebrations, since June 19 falls just days before the actor-politician turns 52 on June 22, 2026.

BookMyShow also updated its calendar to show June as the film’s expected release month.

However, the makers have yet to confirm the release date officially. Originally, the makers had planned to release the film during Pongal before the delay.

Jana Nayagan delay

Produced by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K Narayana, the film has remained stalled due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per reports, the movie was first screened for the examining committee in late 2025, following which multiple cuts were allegedly recommended before the project was referred to a revising committee.

Jana Nayagan release date Photograph: (District)

Recently, producer Venkat K Narayana briefly addressed the situation while interacting with reporters outside a temple visit. "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I said, we’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest," he said. “This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. The release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

About Jana Nayagan

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.