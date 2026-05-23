/Jana Nayagan yet to receive CBFC certificate, says producer after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, continues to remain stalled even after he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The censor approval of the film is still pending, and the producer K Venkat Narayana has recently opened up about the situation of Jana Nayagan.

Producer on Jana Nayagan delay

Directed by H. Vinoth, the political drama has remained under scrutiny for months, with delays, legal hurdles, and even an alleged online leak. Narayana confirmed that the project has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), further affecting its release plans.

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Speaking to reporters during a recent temple visit, the producer said, "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings."

The producer also clarified that "release date will be (announced) as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world."

K Venkat Narayana on Vijay political success

Apart from discussing the film, Narayana also congratulated the actor on becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. "I came here for darshan and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan."

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan was initially set to release during the Pongal festival window in January. However, due to certification issues after objections were raised over certain scenes, the film was referred to a revising committee. The delay eventually led the matter between the makers and the CBFC to court.