/Jana Nayagan release: CM Vijay takes action, asks producer to return from Cannes

Now Vijay is taking the matter of Jana Nayagan's release into his own hands. Days after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, it has been learned that the actor has asked producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions to return to Chennai to focus on the film's release.

Originally set to release on January 9, the movie, which was billed as the actor's last film before he makes his entry into the world of politics, kept getting delayed due to the makers' tussle with the CBFC over the certificate.

What new action has Vijay taken on Jana Nayagan's release?

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The movie has faced enough ups and downs and may finally see the light of day as Vijay now sits in the highest chair in the state.

A few days after Vijay took oath as the CM, India Today reported that the actor had contacted producer Narayana, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera.

The actor has asked the director to return to Chennai. Taking quick action, he's now returning amid the recent developments around the film.

The action-thriller, which has been made on a huge budget of reportedly Rs 500 crore, is stuck in the clearance process and has been with the revising committee for weeks. Sources have said that efforts are now underway to secure the required approvals.

Once all the clearances have been done, the makers are expected to get to work to facilitate the film's release, India Today reported.

Directed by H.Vinoth, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC