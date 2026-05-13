/Jana Nayagan on OTT: Vijay’s victory renews interest in his film, streaming platforms compete to get digital rights

There is a renewed interest in Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan ever since he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The OTT rights for the film have become a topic of discussion across the Tamil film industry in the past week. Jana Nayagan was directed by H Vinoth and was scheduled for release earlier this year, in January.

However, the CBFC refused to grant certification to the film, and its release was delayed. While it is yet to hit the theatres, the film leaked online a few weeks before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Jana Nayagan to stream on which OTT?

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Reports say several leading OTT platforms are now competing aggressively to acquire the movie’s digital streaming rights. Initially, the film was expected to have a smooth theatrical and OTT release plan. However, the film faces controversy, and the CBFC delayed its certification. Despite the setbacks, the movie continues to hold huge market value considering it is Vijay’s last film before his foray into politics. There is a renewed interest owing his historic win at the 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections.

Amazon earlier cancelled the Jana Nayagan OTT deal

According to reports, Jana Nayagan was initially supposed to stream on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run. But after the film faced release-related problems, the earlier agreement was reportedly cancelled. This created uncertainty about the movie’s digital release plans for some time.

Now, the situation has drastically changed post Vijay taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Several OTT companies, including the former OTT partner, are once again showing strong interest in the project.

Reports say the demand for the film’s streaming rights has increased sharply because Vijay’s public image and popularity are currently at an all-time high. Not just OTT platforms, but distributors too are showing keen interest to release the film in theatres.

The controversy around Jana Nayagan