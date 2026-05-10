/Jana Nayagan producer shares update about film after Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony



C Joseph Vijay, aka lovingly called by fans Thalapathy Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today, i.e, on May 10, pledging to uphold the Constitution of India, maintain the state's welfare, and fight corruption, initiating a "new era" of Tamil Nadu politics. Right after the ceremony, the producer of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan has given an update about it and when it will release.

Producer of Jana Nayagan on film's release

Post the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, speaking to reporters, Venkat K Narayana, producer of KVN Productions, stated that the final certification process of the Jana Nayagan with the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) is in process.

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He said, "Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are happy and excited. He also added that Jana Nayagan is expected to be released in approximately 14 days." I think with new leadership, a new era begins. He has turned out to be Jana Nayagan for the people of Tamil Nadu, the producer stated.

Jana Nayagan: From anticipation to unexpected hurdles

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was postponed from its original January 9, 2026, release date due to severe conflicts with the CBFC regarding certification and alleged political content. The film missed its Pongal 2026 release (January 9) because the CBFC examining and revising committees raised objections over content, leading to a standstill.

Producers (KVN Productions) moved to the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court due to the certification deadlock. On April 9, 2026, the film was fully leaked online, causing significant, massive, anticipated financial losses, which complicated the release strategy.