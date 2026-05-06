/Pooja Hegde saw it coming: Actress shares throwback Jana Nayagan moment amid Vijay’s election win

Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the next few days. His historic win in the Assembly elections has been celebrated not just by his fans but also by his colleagues. From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Shiva Rajkumar to Nayanthara, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Silambarasan, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vikram, many have congratulated Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for securing a landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 in the last two days.

Actress Pooja Hegde too was one of the celebrities who wished Vijay on his victory. The actress shared a BTS video from the sets of Jana Nayagan and candidly admitted that she had predicted the win way before the results came in.

Pooja Hegde shares BTS clip from Jana Nayagan sets

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Pooja shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set of Jana Nayagan on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, Pooja is seen drawing the camera’s attention to the words written on a whiteboard: “Who wins the elections?” She then spins around to reveal the person standing nearby, and it’s none other than Vijay!

Pooja further steps forward and stands in front of him with her arms crossed, signalling with her eyes that Vijay is the one who will win the elections. Seeing her, Vijay quickly blushes and even covers his face, smiling from ear to ear, which makes Pooja smile.

“Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip was accompanied by their hit track “Arabic Kuthu” from Beast.

Pooja and Vijay have worked together in Beast in 2022 and the yet-to-be-released film Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay’s final film as an actor.

On Monday, as Vijay emerged as a clear winner in the Tamil Nadu State Elections 2026, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Vijay. Sharing a photo of them, she wrote, “OMG. Congratulations, Vijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party time. Let’s go.” The post was set against the tune of “Thalapathy Kacheri” from their Jana Nayagan.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan also features Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles. The film has faced innumerable delays due to the CBFC's initial refusal to certify the film. While the film was leaked online, it remains unreleased.