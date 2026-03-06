Vijay and Trisha spotted together amid divorce rumors: Everything to know about their previous projects and off screen friendship

Popular Tamil actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen together at a wedding reception on March 5, days after Vijay's wife filed for divorce due to the actor's infidelity. Their appearance together quickly went viral on social media, with fans speculating about the actor’s rumoured relationship. While rumours of their alleged relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time, the two have never confirmed them. The two have often spoken about sharing a frienship. Trish and Vijay have also shared the screen in several films. Here, take a look.