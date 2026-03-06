LOGIN
Vijay and Trisha spotted together amid divorce rumors: Everything to know about their previous projects and off screen friendship

Published: Mar 06, 2026, 15:54 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 15:54 IST

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan surprised many as they made an appearance together at a wedding reception in Chennai recently. The appearance came days after Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Vijay, filed for divorce alleging infidelity by the actor.

From on-screen pair to rumoured real-life connection
(Photograph: X)

From on-screen pair to rumoured real-life connection

Popular Tamil actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen together at a wedding reception on March 5, days after Vijay's wife filed for divorce due to the actor's infidelity. Their appearance together quickly went viral on social media, with fans speculating about the actor’s rumoured relationship. While rumours of their alleged relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time, the two have never confirmed them. The two have often spoken about sharing a frienship. Trish and Vijay have also shared the screen in several films. Here, take a look.

Ghilli
(Photograph: X)

Ghilli

Vijay and Trisha appeared together in sports drama Ghilli in 2008. The film stars Vijay as Velu, along with Trisha Krishnan as Dhanalakshmi. The story follows Velu, a kabaddi player who protects Trisha from Muthupandi, a villain played by Prakash Raj, a powerful man intent on marrying her against her wishes.

Thirupaachi
(Photograph: X)

Thirupaachi

In their second collaboration, Vijay plays Sivagiri, a blacksmith from a village, who visits Chennai to meet his sister and her husband. When he sees that the city is not safe for commoners, he takes the matter into his own hands. Trisha plays Subha, the love interest of the protagonist, Sivagiri.

Aathi
(Photograph: X)

Aathi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the action thriller, Vijay plays Aathi, who joins college in Chennai while looking to avenge the murder of his biological parents. There, he meets Anjali (Trisha Krishnan) and falls in love with her, who too has a hidden agenda.

Kuruvi
(Photograph: X)

Kuruvi

Dharani's directorial features Vijay and Trisha as Vetrivel and Devi, respectively. The film revolves around Vetrivel, a car racer, who learns that a Malaysia-based don owes his father a huge sum of money. After meeting the don, he realises that his missing father may still be alive and held captive.

Leo
(Photograph: X)

Leo

Vijay and Trisha play a couple who live in Himachal Pradesh along with their son. Things take a traumatic turn when Parthiban (Vijay) gets in the way of a drug cartel.

Trisha's cameo in Vijay's GOAT- The Greatest of All Time
(Photograph: X)

Trisha's cameo in Vijay's GOAT- The Greatest of All Time

Trisha Krishnan also made a cameo as a dancer in a song in Vijay starrer GOAT. The movie focused on Vijay, who plays Jeevan Gandhi, an elite agent who suddenly retires from his service while choosing a quiet, ordinary life for himself. However, when a past mission comes back to haunt him, he reunites with his team to prevent a catastrophic disaster.

Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha dating rumours
(Photograph: X)

Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha dating rumours

Besides co-starring in numerous films and projects, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have often made news for alleged relationship. Their public appearances at events and Trisha’s affectionate birthday wishes for Vijay in the last few years, calling him the calm to her chaos has only fueled the speculation of their real-life connection.

Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan make their first appearance after divorce rumours
(Photograph: X)

Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan make their first appearance after divorce rumours

Tamil actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy and actress Trisha Krishnan made their first public appearance together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son on March 5, 2026, amid Vijay's divorce case. Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Vijay, has reportedly filed for separation based on infidelity.

