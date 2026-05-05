/Vijay's first statement post TVK win in Tamil Nadu, thanks PM Narendra Modi: 'Well-being of our people remains our only goal'

On May 4, the results of the 2026 Assembly elections for four states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, were declared. Indeed, the outcomes are set to reshape the political landscape in several ways. Among them, the most surprising development was superstar Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), securing a massive victory in Tamil Nadu.

Emerging as the biggest party in Tamil Nadu, the newly formed party, which contested in the elections for the first time, secured over 100 seats with the actor winning both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. A day after a landslide win, the actor has shared his first statement as he responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message.

Vijay's first statement after winning: 'Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress.''

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On Tuesday, PM Modi congratulated TVK on their impressive performance in the state election.

Responding to the post, Vijay, in his first statement post the win wrote,'' Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal.''

''​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavour,'' he wrote further.

On Monday evening, Vijay made his first appearance to greet his fans and supporters outside his parents’ residence in Chennai.

Vijay's historic win, 108 seats out of 234

Scripting history, Vijay's win is a landmark moment in the political history of Tamil Nadu. For the first time in the state, a government will be formed outside the DMK and AIADMK.

In its debut election, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the election with flying colours. Defeating DMK and AIADMK, TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning 108 seats out of 234.

The state is now set to step into the new chapter of politics, and the actor turned politician is set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister on May 7, a new agency, ANI reported, citing sources.