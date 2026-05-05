/TN07 CM 2026! Did GOAT predict Vijay’s political win? Car number theory goes viral



After Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) scored a historic win in Tamil Nadu, the superstar’s fans are celebrating with full zeal and enthusiasm.

TVK’s victory in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections is being seen as a major shift because the newly formed party has emerged as the public’s first choice, defeating the two parties that have ruled the state for decades, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

As congratulations and celebrations continue, netizens have come up with a theory that Vijay’s win and his path to becoming CM were already predicted in his 2024 film GOAT: The Greatest of All Time.

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Was Vijay’s win predicted in GOAT? Here’s what the new buzz about

The internet always finds something amusing, and after TVK’s big win, eagle-eyed fans have been discussing a car’s number plate in director Venkat Prabhu’s film.

In the 2024 movie, Vijay’s car has the number plate TN07 CM2026, which is why fans believe the director subtly predicted the actor’s win in the 2026 elections.

Actor and music director Premgi Amaran sparked a buzz when he shared a clip featuring him and the actor in a car with the now viral registered car number.

Sharing the clip, Premgi wrote, "Venkat Prabhu calculated this then itself. Check out the car number.''

Also read: Vijay makes his first appearance after historic win in Tamil Nadu elections

The director reacted to the clip, simply writting,'' Heehehee.''

Since TVK secured 108 seats, just short of a majority, and Vijay is now the strongest candidate to become Tamil Nadu’s next CM, the prediction has gone viral. His landslide victory has led netizens to chatter, but what started this debate was a number plate from his movie, which netizens are calling, “insane.”

Sharing stills of the car's number plate, the netizens have been sharing,''Sir Your Prediction Is INSANE 🤯🔥🔥🔥TN07CM2026.''

''TVK formed in Feb 2024The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024 Look at the Car number. TN 07 CM 2026 ❤️❤️❤️The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens 🔔Peak Detailing by @vp_offlVenkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT 🔥🔥🔥,'' another user wrote.

''Peak detailing by Venkat Prabhu'' another user wrote.

Third user wrote,''Venkit Prabhu was a visionary.''

Vijay’s Landslide Victory: From silver screen to Chennai’s seat of power