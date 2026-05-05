/Vijay makes his first appearance after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Watch

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK, scripted history on Monday as they won the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections. The win caused a major political shakeup in the state as a newly formed party beat legacy parties like both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), to emerge as the winner. On Monday evening, Vijay made his first appearance to greet hundreds of supporters outside his parents’ residence in Chennai.

Vijay waves at supporters

On Monday night, Vijay stepped out to greet the crowd that had gathered outside his family home. Vijay smiled and waved at the crowd as it cheered loudly for him. Dressed in a white shirt, Vijay thanked fans with folded hands.

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Vijay’s win is being seen as a significant moment in Tamil Nadu politics. His party party has won 10 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and there is a strong buzz that he might become the next CM of the state. If it happens, he will be the third actor to take up the CM position and join the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Film fraternity wishes Vijay

He received congratulatory messages from several film personalities on social media. AR Rahman wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam! To our dear Mr Vijay, Wishing you to rise and flourish as an exemplary leader who will take Tamil Nadu to the forefront, championing corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality. With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavour to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly!”

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people.”

Ram Charan wrote, “Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated. Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.”

More about Vijay’s win

In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 state elections and launched his party, TVK. His first public rally took place in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people. Interestingly, unlike his peers, Vijay refused to ally with any central or regional party for the elections.

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