/Vijay brings back MGR magic in Tamil Nadu politics: Which 'jackal' will Thalapathy 'the lion' choose?

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have worked together in films same as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. While Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are tight lipped about the alleged affair, Trisha was spotted with Vijay at a wedding function making the rumour mills go wild. Later, on election day, Trisha shared an image of her inked finger with Vijay's movie song in background. On May 4, when TVK inched closer to victory, Trisha visited Vijay's residence and waved to the press Incidentally, it was also her birthday.

This story shares its script somewhat with MGR and Jayalalitha. Though, Jayalalitha did not campaign for MGR in his first election in 1967, reports indicate that their personal friendship was blossoming during this period. When MGR launched AIADMK in 1973 and contested the polls, it was the same year their final film together, Pattikaattu Ponnaiya, was released. But it was preceded by a parting story. For nearly ten years, they were reportedly estranged. MGR contested and won his first election as Chief Minister in 1977 without Jayalalithaa by his side. He won a second term in 1980, again while they were still apart. Their reconciliation happened in 1982 after a chance meeting arranged by a common friend while both were in the US for medical reasons. MGR then invited her to join the AIADMK on June 4, 1982. Jayalalitha later became the party chief after MGR's death