/Vijay brings back MGR magic in Tamil Nadu politics: Which 'jackal' will Thalapathy 'the lion' choose?

Vijay’s TVK emerges as the largest party in Tamil Nadu, driven by his strong star power and grassroots base. Despite controversies including a deadly Karur rally stampede, film delays, and personal allegations, TVK leads with107 seats. DMK and AIADMK follow
Actor Vijay is set to become the hero of Tamil Nadu politics. Voters responded to ‘Star power’ and thus fan base actually translated to votes making the actor-turned politician the 'Thalapathy' of Tamil Nadu. It must be noted that Vijay's political debut was the result of more than a decade of gradual grassroots mobilisation that eventually led to the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024. His political journey began in 2009 when he transformed his fan base into a structured welfare organisation called Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), which grew into a network of over 85,000 units across Tamil Nadu. Ground work and grassroot connection with social service activities such as disaster relief, blood donation camps, and educational support helped increase the base. To test the political waters, Vijay allowed VMI members to contest local body elections as independents in 2021, where they won 115 seats, demonstrating his strong grassroots influence. Building on this foundation, Vijay formally launched TVK on February 2, 2024, declaring his intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party’s first major conference in Vikravandi in October 2024 drew massive crowds of around 8 lakh people, where its flag and organisational structure were unveiled. Ideologically, TVK says it draws inspiration from leaders like BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj, with the slogan “Pirappokkum ella uyirkkum” reflecting equality. The party symbol, the Vaagai flower, signifies victory and cultural identity
Vijay like MG Ramachandran (MGR) proved that most influential mass heroes can became real life heroes too. MGR, built an on-screen image of a saviour of the poor and his popularity among the working class eventually translated into political capital, leading to the formation of the AIADMK in 1972 and his rise as Chief Minister in 1977. Vijay, though from a film family, built a similar mass appeal through roles that consistently portrayed him as a protector of the underdog. Both actors transformed cinematic charisma into political influence.
Despite similarities, the major difference is that MGR entered a political vacuum and built a strong organisational base, while Vijay enters a competitive, alliance-driven modern political landscape. While MGR did not became the CM when he won his first election in 1967 while hospitalised, Vijay stands as an one-man army making his debut successful. After formation of AIADMK, MGR led his party to a clear majority, but Vijay might have to depend on allies. So, as far as mass appeal and star power to politics is concerned, both are same, their political journey is completely different.
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have worked together in films same as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. While Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are tight lipped about the alleged affair, Trisha was spotted with Vijay at a wedding function making the rumour mills go wild. Later, on election day, Trisha shared an image of her inked finger with Vijay's movie song in background. On May 4, when TVK inched closer to victory, Trisha visited Vijay's residence and waved to the press Incidentally, it was also her birthday.
This story shares its script somewhat with MGR and Jayalalitha. Though, Jayalalitha did not campaign for MGR in his first election in 1967, reports indicate that their personal friendship was blossoming during this period. When MGR launched AIADMK in 1973 and contested the polls, it was the same year their final film together, Pattikaattu Ponnaiya, was released. But it was preceded by a parting story. For nearly ten years, they were reportedly estranged. MGR contested and won his first election as Chief Minister in 1977 without Jayalalithaa by his side. He won a second term in 1980, again while they were still apart. Their reconciliation happened in 1982 after a chance meeting arranged by a common friend while both were in the US for medical reasons. MGR then invited her to join the AIADMK on June 4, 1982. Jayalalitha later became the party chief after MGR's death
Though Vijay’s political journey drew sharp comparisons with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, he made sure to not repeat the same mistakes.
Kamal Haasan, who launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2017, struggled to translate popularity into votes. Despite a strong anti-corruption pitch and urban appeal, MNM failed to win seats in both the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, managing only a small vote share.
In contrast, Vijay built a structured grassroots base through the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam wven before launching TVK in 2024. Unlike Kamal Haasan, Vijay announced a clear exit from films and positioned TVK as a full-time political project, strengthening credibility among voters.
His campaign strategy also leaned heavily on mass connect, welfare messaging, and an aggressive state-wide presence rather than elite or urban-centric outreach.
Over the years, Vijay transitioned from a romantic hero to a mass action star, but did not bank only on his star image for political turn. His Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) worked behind the scenes for his public persona as a politician.
From a mass hero who has certain degree of enigma around him to a relatable “next-door” image, Vijay essayed all roles developing a connection with audiences who have now extended their loyalty beyond cinema.
Vijay maintained continuous visibility through philanthropy and public engagement, which reinforced his “people’s hero” image that he built through his movies.
What was taken to be a blunder proved to be superhit strategy as TVK scripted a spectacular victory. Before the elections, Vijay faced several controversies. On September 27, 2025, in Vijay's first poll rally, a tragic stampede in Karur resulted in 41 deaths and over 80 injuries. Later, his film Jana Nayagan faced delays, plagiarism claims, and online leaks. Personal issues, including divorce and affair rumours with Actress Trisha intensified media attention, keeping Vijay at the centre of public debate throughout the campaign.
For now, Tamil Nadu voters are shaking a leg on the tunes of ‘Vaathi Coming’ to celebrate Vijay's coming. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party with approximately 107 seats (leading +wins). DMK follows as the second-largest force with 39 won and 20 leading (59 total), while AIADMK stands third with 30 won and 17 leading (47 total).
Among the smaller players, PMK and Congress both secure a modest but notable presence with 5 seats each (won + leading combined). IUML holds 2 seats, while CPI, CPI(M), DMDK, and VCK each remain limited to 1–2 seats. The BJP manages just 1 seat, and AMMK also records 1
Now, Vijay who said he is the lion, is left to take a decision to ally with one of the ‘jackals'. "There are so many jackals and other animals in the forest but there will be only one lion. And even if it is single, it will be the king of jungle. It is not only a description but also a clear declaration," Vijay had said during poll rally.