/Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak case: Film editor suspended by South Film association- Details inside

Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, which is yet to hit the cinemas, has faced severe controversies ever since the trailer was released, including a massive online leak and censorship issues. In a major development, the Southern Indian Film Editors Association has suspended a film editor following the allegations over violation of laws.

Who is the editor that got suspended by the Southern Indian Films Editors Association?

As per the press release shared by the association, it stated that the decision for the suspension of the editor was taken following an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17. The statement read, “It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr Pradeep E. Raghav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editors Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association.”

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The Southern India Films Editors Association (SIEFA) announced that the film editor Pradeep E Raghav has been suspended for allegedly violating union bylaws and failing to prevent the illegal online leak of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay in the lead role. The statement mentioned that while Raghav was not directly responsible for the leak, he admitted that his negligence contributed to the incident.

“Furthermore, although Mr Pradeep E. Raghav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause. If this situation continues, there is a risk that the film industry will shut down. The Southern India Film Editors Association has a duty to prevent such undesirable incidents from happening in the future,” the statement read.

“The Southern India Film Editors Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr Pradeep E. Raghav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr Pradeep E. Raghav. Furthermore, we request brother associations to fully support this announcement,” the note added.

Cyber police arrest nine individuals in Jana Nayagan leak case

As per reports, the Chennai Police's cyber team has arrested nine individuals in connection with the online leak of Jana Nayagan, including a freelance editor who is alleged to be the main accused.

The police made three arrests on Wednesday, April 15, produced the trio before the court, and remanded them to judicial custody. It was added that the arrests were made based on detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence. At the start of this week, the police arrested six people involved in the dissemination and uploading of pirated content.