/Jana Nayagan leak case: 6 arrested by Cyber Crime for illegally circulating Vijay starrer

While Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is yet to release in cinemas, the film is already facing a lot of troubles, be it the CBFC legal battle or the clips being leaked on social media. After facing a warning from the makers for strict legal action, a major development has occurred in which 6 people have been arrested in connection with illegal circulation of leaked content from the film. The legal counsel for KVN Productions has given more details about the update.

Makers initiate legal action against 6 people in Jana Nayagan leak case

The legal team of the makers is being represented by Vijayan Subhramanium. Taking to his X profile, he shared the update about the case. He wrote, “The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from Jana Nayagan.” Any downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, a legal notice was issued after the film was leaked online. A notice was issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film's producers, which read, 'The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception."

Earlier, a notice was issued on behalf of KVN Productions, the film's producer, revealing that they are mulling legal action. The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores, and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

It added, "It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties, creating a serious threat of digital leakage through various social media platforms."

Celebrities condemning film's leak online

Actors including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Khushboo Sundar, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Jiiva, Pooja Hegde, Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed concern over the reported unauthorised leak of the film and condemned the circulation of pirated content.

All about Vijay's Jana Nayagan

The Tamil-language political-action thriller, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.