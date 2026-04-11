Jana Nayagan leaked: Pooja Hegde urges fans says, 'let's wait. It will be out in due time'

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has become the talk of the country after the movie got leaked on social media. Amidst the disappointment, actress Pooja Hegde, the lead actress of the movie, has expressed deep concern about the film's online leak. During the late hours of April 9, some footage from the film was leaked, after which it was discovered that the full film had been leaked online.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Pooja Hegde expressed being disheartened over the film’s leak, stating that it is tough to see this incident occur as it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.

The actress even appealed to the audience to wait for the film’s theatrical release and celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s last film the right way.

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“To my lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it,” she shared.

Screengrab of Pooja Hegde's statement Photograph: (IG)

“To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough - not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves...plus don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way! So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive,” she added.

Pooja Hegde’s post comes after several celebrities expressed concern over Jana Nayangan’s leak. From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Suriya Sivakumar and Sivakarthikeyan, among others, celebrities have expressed deep concern and have even demanded strict action against the wrongdoers.

Jana Nayagan makers take legal action.

Hours after the movie got leaked, KVN Productions, the production house behind the movie, took legal action against those who were responsible for this leak. They have also warned the audience of legal consequences for sharing or downloading the movie.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film, and in some cases most of the film, have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy," they said and added that "strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception."