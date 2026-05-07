/Vijay introduced as ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ in new title card of Jana Nayagan, clip goes viral

He may not have officially taken over the Chief Minister’s office in Tamil Nadu yet, but it seems the people have already started addressing Vijay as the CM. A viral video is doing the rounds on social media that shows Vijay being introduced as “ Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan”. The clip appears to be taken inside a theatre and shows the crowd going berserk as Vijay walks into the frame.

The clip appeared days after Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party, winning 108 seats out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

New clip from Jana Nayagan goes viral

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While WION cannot individually verify the authenticity of the viral clip, it has created a lot of buzz online. Social media users feel it is a significant moment for Tamil cinema.

One fan wrote, "First ever CM title card for an ACTOR in India." The inclusion of the Chief Minister's reference appeared to mirror the mood of fans after the election result. Following his victory, many had been demanding that Jana Nayagan acknowledge his new political position.

Interestingly, it is not clear which theatre screened the version carrying the updated title card. Jana Nayagan has still not been released in cinemas due to certification issues.

Also read: How Vijay scripted history at Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Jana Nayagan makers on Vijay's electoral win

Reacting to Vijay's win, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions posted a congratulatory message on X. It read, "Heartiest congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come (sic)."

Jana Nayagan release controversy

Jana Nayagan was pitched as Vijay’s last film before he officially made his foray into politics. The film was scheduled to release on January 9 but got delayed due to certification issues.

The Tamil film reportedly contains political references, which led the Censor Board to forward it to the Election Commission, particularly after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 15.