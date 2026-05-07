/Thalapathy Vijay, MGR, Rajnikanth and more: South Indian superstars who turned fan power into political parties

Thalapathy Vijay created history earlier this week as his newly formed political party Tamailaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won a whopping 108 seats, emerging as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly and effectively ousting the ruling ADMK. Notably, Vijay is not the first southern superstar to turn his fan power into a political legacy.

From silver-screen demigods to ballot-box disruptors, Southern cinema has repeatedly produced stars who did not just campaign for power; they built political parties around their personal charisma. Some changed state politics forever. Others made a mark, then faded. Let's take a look at the biggest names who crossed from blockbuster openings to electoral battlegrounds.