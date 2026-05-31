/‘Don’t have the courage to tell the truth’: Director H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan release date

The fate of Jana Nayagan remains uncertain. The film, which is supposed to be Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s last film, was scheduled to release earlier in January this year. However, the film has been facing multiple roadblocks and is yet to get a theatrical release. The film’s director H Vinoth, recently addressed questions about the project’s delay.

When is Jana Nayagan releasing?

During a promotional event for filmmaker Pandiraaj's Parimala & Co in Chennai, Vinoth was asked when the audience could finally expect Jana Nayagan to hit theatres. The director did not give a straight answer and instead said, "That is not up to me. I don't even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn't have the courage to share it.”

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Why the delay?

The Vijay-starrer has faced a series of hurdles since its originally planned theatrical release on January 9. The film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in December 2025, it did not receive certification ahead of its scheduled release. The CBFC then asked for changes, which the makers agreed to.

However, the certification process became complicated after objections were raised regarding the film's portrayal of religious sentiments and the armed forces. The matter was subsequently referred to the Revising Committee by CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

The makers later approached the Madras High Court, alleging that the delay was causing significant financial losses. The court directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate and observed that entertaining such complaints could create a "dangerous trend."

The certification body subsequently challenged the ruling, leading to further legal proceedings.

The matter saw another setback when a scheduled review screening in March was reportedly cancelled after a committee member fell ill. The film was later leaked online in April.

Following a complaint filed by the makers, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police arrested three individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, in connection with the alleged data theft and piracy case. The CBFC denied any role in the leak.

While the film’s release date remains uncertain, it continues to generate significant interest among fans.

Earlier this month, producer Venkat K Narayana had indicated that the film was expected to arrive in cinemas within a few weeks. Narayana did not specify a date. While several ticketing platforms have displayed June 19 as the release date, there has been no official confirmation from the team of Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he fully focuses on politics. The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged victorious in the state assembly elections.