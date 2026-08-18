/Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch CM Vijay's political action drama

After a successful theatrical run, CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to make its digital debut. Helmed by H Vinoth, the political action drama is expected to arrive later this week. The film was released in cinemas on July 23, 2026, after facing a prolonged standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Jana Nayagan's OTT release

The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 21, 2026. The update was shared by ZEE Tamil on Monday through a social media post.

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The AI-generated promo features an animated version of Vijay arriving in a gypsy and making his famous hand gesture.

Announcing its arrival, the platform wrote, “Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5.”

WION review of the film

An excerpt from WION review of the film reads, "For the Thalapathy Vijay maniacs(Thalapathy Veriyans, as they are called in Tamil), Jana Nayagan could certainly offer many big mass moments to celebrate while viewing on the big screen with the blaring BGM. However, even that grand celebration risks getting drowned in a plot that force-fits too many themes and too many characters."

About Jana Nayagan

The story revolves around CM Vijay's character, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, whose life changes after he takes responsibility for Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju. He encourages her to overcome her and join the Army. However, his own past resurfaces when he encounters John Himmler, portrayed by Bobby Deol.

Packed with action, family drama and political themes, Vetri finds himself caught up in a conflict involving his former adversary.

The cast also features Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, Reba Monica John and Sunil in key roles. Jana Nayagan has been written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack, with lyrics by Vivek.