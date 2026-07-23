/Tokyo to Chennai! Japanese fans welcome Vijay's Jana Nayagan in traditional kimonos

Vijay has built a loyal fanbase not only across India but also among audiences overseas, particularly in countries with vibrant Tamil communities and growing interest in Indian cinema. The excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan extended well beyond India, with a group of Japanese fans travelling to Chennai to celebrate the release of Vijay's latest film.

Japanese fans in Chennai for Jana Nayagan

As Jana Nayagan opened to packed theatres and enthusiastic celebrations, the sight of fans from Japan embracing the occasion in traditional attire served as a reminder of cinema's ability to bring people together beyond borders. Videos and photographs of the group quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the cross-cultural display of admiration for the Tamil star.

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A clip shared by PTI showed Japanese fans dressed in elegant traditional kimonos joining local audiences outside the Rohini theatre, where the festive atmosphere included cheering crowds, banners and celebrations for the highly anticipated release.

The Japanese fans proudly displayed customised posters dedicated to Vijay, and one carried by the duo read, "Greatest of the Time Thalapathy Japan Fans."

What's the latest report of Jana Nayagan's box office collection?

Jana Nayagan has been released in cinemas today, ie, on July 23. As per the Sacnilk report, Jana Nayagan is currently running across 7524 shows and has collected a net of Rs 17.81 crore today. The gross collection of India is Rs 21.02 crore. The highest occupancy recorded is 38.3%.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and production design by V. Selvakumar.