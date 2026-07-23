The curtain has finally lifted on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and the movie has been released. As expected, all of Vijay’s fans have thronged to theatres to watch the first day, first show. While not everyone will be able to watch it, those who have already watched it have shared their reactions.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie was initially said to be Vijay’s farewell film. But now it has become Vijay’s first film as CM, making it another big moment for his fans to celebrate. As fans walked in to watch the first show of the movie, here’s what they had to say.

Jana Nayagan: How are fans reacting to Vijay’s film

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After a long delay of seven months, the politically charged movie is finally out in theatres. And as we scrolled through different social media handles, videos of fans celebrating outside theatres and whistling at Vijay’s first shot have gone viral.

But what is Jana Nayagan all about? The thriller tells the story of an ex-cop, played by Vijay, who stands for justice and the people against a powerful adversary. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

What social media is saying about Vijay's film.

After a wait of seven months, the movie is finally out on the big screen. For many fans, watching this film is a bittersweet moment as it marks the last time they will see him on screen as an actor.

Cherishing one particular scene in the movie where he laughs, one user wrote: ‘’SPOILER ALERT. In Jana Nayagan, there's a moment where Thalapathy Vijay laughs after Bobby Deol loses the battle. But what got me wasn't the scene. It was the subtitle: One last laugh.''That hit differently. 🥹❤️Gonna miss you badly, Thalapathy. Thank you for everything. 💛''

Another user said that Vijay is engaging and entertaining. ''It's a one-man show, and he carries the entire film on his shoulders. The interval block is superb and one of the major highlights. The flashback episode in the second half is good, and the elevation scenes work well. The film has several enjoyable theatrical moments,'' the user wrote.

Another user called the movie, ''a complete feast for all Thalapathy Vijay admirers.''

Third user wrote,''Decent first half. The pre interval steadily builds the tension, while the interval block lands with solid impact and leaves you eager for the second half. Thalapathy Kacheri song is an absolute theatre blast, packed with energy and fan moments.''

''An Entertaining first half followed by an, Okish second half.The biggest Factor which worked in the film was the emotional connection between Thalapathy & Mamitha,'' another user wrote.

But apart from hailing Vijay and his film, another section on X has called the movie cringe; another called it a painful farewell to Vijay.

‘’Apart from a few elevation blocks and Anirudh’s score in places, nothing works here. H. Vinoth’s execution is very sloppy, and the changes he made, especially the subplots, feel completely outdated. Bobby Deol’s villain track is atrocious and laughable at times. VFX and production values are poor, editing is all over the place, the core emotional moments from the original are inserted without any proper flow, and the climax tests your patience to the max,'' an X user wrote.