/Vijay's Jana Nayagan released: How India's tinseltown CMs, ministers continued film work after taking office - From reel to real to reel again

Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was released in theatres on Thursday (Jul 23) with much fanfare, and after many controversies. The actor-politician, fondly called ‘’Thalapathy" Vijay by his fans, won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and was sworn in as the 22nd chief minister of the south Indian state on May 10. The

world theatrical outing of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, marks the first time a sitting Tamil Nadu CM has released a lead role feature film since MG Ramachandran or MGR in 1978. Interestingly, two members of Vijay's Cabinet - Fisheries Minister Srikanth and Health and Medical Welfare Minister Dr Arunraj - also appear in Jana Nayagan. Tamil Nadu is known for movie heroes and writers becoming CMs and ministers and continuing with their film careers. But did you know that several other leaders across Indian states who became CMs or cabinet ministers in their states or at the Centre, also balanced their film and political careers? Here is a list of the most notable names.

Pioneering actor-politicians: MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao

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The decades of 1970s to 1990s saw several political leaders who emerged from the film industry working in movies during their time in office. Some films were made before they took charge and released later. Several made cameos, played substantial roles, or wrote scripts or songs for films.

Standing tall among them was MG Ramachandran. After MGR became Tamil Nadu CM in June 1977, his action drama Meenava Nanban was released in November the same year. In January 1978, MGR's final major film as a leading actor, Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan, was released. This also marked his formal retirement from lead acting roles in order to focus on governance.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or NTR took oath as Chief Minister in January 1983. His feature film Simham Navvindi was released in theatres later that year. In 1984, NTR's mythological film Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra hit the silver screen while he was CM. In 1991, during his second stint, NTR directed, wrote and starred in the epic feature Brahmarshi Viswamitra, dividing his time between the state secretariat and film sets. In 1993, two of his major films, Major Chandrakanth and Srinatha Kavi Sarvabhowmudu, hit theatres while he was still CM.

From scriptwriter to Chief Minister: M Karunanidhi's prolific film career

In 1996, M Karunanidhi, while serving his fourth term as Tamil Nadu CM, wrote the story, screenplay and dialogue for the hit film Puthiya Parasakthi. In 2006, during his fifth term, Karunanidhi wrote the screenplay for the drama Pasa Kiligal. In 2010, at the fag end of his final tenure as CM, Karunanidhi penned the dialogue for the film Pen Singam.

Other notable reel-to-real-to-reel journeys: Smriti Irani, Babu Mohan, Sunil Dutt and Roja

When former television star Smriti Irani was serving as the Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, her delayed Hindi family comedy All Is Well made its way into theatres in 2015. Comedian Babu Mohan, who served as Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Labour and Employment, continued his acting career during his 1999-2004 ministerial tenure. Legendary Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt was appointed Union Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in May 2004, months after he appeared in the box-office hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Roja Selvamani was a leading heroine in Tamil and Telugu cinema before becoming Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement. She maintained her television commitments by filming reality shows while serving in office.

Political-film heroes: Suresh Gopi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Pawan Kalyan and Ambareesh juggled two worlds

In 2024, BJP leader and Malayalam star Suresh Gopi became the Member of Parliament from Thrissur, Kerala, and was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism. He continued to shoot films after entering the Union Cabinet. His films Janaki v/s State of Kerala (2025) and Ottakomban (2025) were released after he became minister.

Pawan Kalyan was serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh when his highly anticipated, big-budget action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh debuted in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Ambareesh, the "Rebel Star" of Kannada cinema, was serving as Karnataka's Housing Minister when he appeared in the big-budget commercial drama Ambareesha in 2014. He continued this dual role, filming an extended cameo in the Kannada action drama Ranna in 2015.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK president and the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, released the political drama Maamannan in June 2023, shortly after becoming Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. He marketed it as his swansong so that he could focus on his ministerial duties