/Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets a fiery new promo ahead of its theatrical release | Watch

The latest promo for Jana Nayagan has intensified the buzz surrounding Vijay's much-awaited farewell film. With just days to go before its theatrical release, the makers of the film shared a new promo showcasing Vijay in an action-packed avatar. Showcasing the film's action-packed tone and the actor's commanding on-screen persona, the promo has struck a chord with fans, many of whom have hailed it as a fitting preview of his final cinematic outing.

New promo of Jana Nayagan

The promo showcases Vijay handling firearms and participating in several high-octane action set pieces. It ends with a shot of Vijay in a police uniform, revealing the long-standing speculation about his character in the film. In a powerful closing sequence, his character briefly transitions from his prison outfit to the white shirt and dark jacket he wears in his real-life political career.

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Soon fans flooded the comment section, praising the action-packed sequences and much more. One user wrote, "The smoothest transition, mahhhh." Another user wrote, "CM Reference." "The honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay fans assemble", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Everything is perfect, but the CM transition came out of syllabus", wrote the third user.

Jana Nayagan's censorship battle

Jana Nayagan faced severe hurdles, including months-long censorship battles over political dialogues, religious references, and the Indian National Flag. Initially cleared for a Pongal release in January, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) abruptly held back certification to review political dialogue and religious sentiments. This triggered a prolonged legal war that went from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court.

To secure the final clearance, the CBFC ordered 12 specific cuts, which included muting references to Vijay's political party (TVK) and editing scenes involving the Indian national flag and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Jana Nayagan piracy crisis

While the film was facing a challenge due to legal delays, an HD print of the movie was leaked online in April. The filmmakers and authorities quickly intervened and made arrests to restrict the spread. The prolonged delays caused by censorship pushed Jana Nayagan from January to July, forcing other major films, like Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC, to postpone their release dates to avoid clashing with it.