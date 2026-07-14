/Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan's global bookings open; son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma likely deferred

Vijay’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. The film, which was scheduled to release during Pongal in January, faces several hurdles in certification, and its release got stuck. The film is being seen as the final celebration of Vijay the actor before his foray into politics. As the film has finally got a release date, fans have much to rejoice. However, the film’s release is close to Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial film Sigma.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release date

After months of delay, the CBFC has finally certified Jana Nayagan as A. While the production house, KVN Productions, has not made an official announcement yet, exhibitors in the UK and elsewhere have announced the release for July 24. They have even opened bookings in multiple countries, with thousands of tickets getting sold in minutes.

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While the official announcement is awaited, the ticketing platform District has also announced that Jana Nayagan will be released on July 24. “34 years, 68 Films, 68 First days, all leading up to one last First day. July 24th - Jananayagan on the Big Screen. District set to launch tickets soon, stay tuned, set your reminders,” the platform wrote, adding, “The wait finally has a date. July 24. Who’s watching #Jananayagan on Day 1?”

The ticketing platform also listed the synopsis: An ordinary man becomes an unexpected figure of resistance when a local injustice pushes him into the public eye. As his actions inspire others, he faces increasing pressure from those threatened by his rise. The story tracks his evolution from bystander to reluctant leader as he navigates danger, ideals, and community expectations.

The big box office clash?

While rumours are rife that Jana Nayagan might hit screens a day ahead on July 23, there are also speculations that the film’s release will push Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s film to a later date.

Jason’s directorial debut, Sigma, is scheduled for release on July 31, but reports suggest the film will be postponed to August to accommodate Jana Nayagan. There has been no official confirmation from this film’s team either.

The film features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and is produced by Lyca Productions.

The news comes amid rumours of a rift between the father and son. Jason has reportedly distanced himself from his superstar father following his mother’s divorce petition citing infidelity. Vijay’s wife and Jason’s mother, Sangeetha, filed for divorce from the actor amid growing rumours of his alleged affair with actress Trisha Krishnan. Vijay’s wife and kids were even absent from the swearing-in ceremony in May when the actor was sworn in as the new CM of Tamil Nadu.

About Jana Nayagan