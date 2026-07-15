/Jana Nayagan release date out! Thalapathy Vijay's film to hit theatres on July 24

The wait is finally over. After a delay of seven long months, CM Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is set to release. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, the movie was billed as his final film before he fully entered politics. However, the film faced a different fate. It ran into multiple hurdles, first due to a court case, and later due to CBFC certification issues. The political drama is now confirmed to hit theatres on July 23, 2026.

One of the most anticipated Indian films, Jana Nayagan marks a landmark moment in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious cinematic journey. As audiences across the globe eagerly await his final outing on the big screen, the film promises to be a fitting tribute to a career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan brings together a stellar creative team to deliver a grand cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

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Speaking about the announcement, producer Venkat K. Narayana said:

“There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and Jana Nayagan is one such moment. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world. It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu — a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people. We are confident that Jana Nayagan will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career.”

The release date announcement sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, with fans and moviegoers gearing up to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s final chapter as a leading man on the silver screen.

More details about the film and its promotional campaign will be revealed in the coming days