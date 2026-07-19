Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, not only because it marks Vijay's return to the big screen but also because it is widely expected to be his final film as he serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With emotions running high among fans, the film's advance bookings have opened to an overwhelming response across India. Despite ticket prices touching ₹2,500 in select locations, several shows sold out within minutes.

Advance bookings of Jana Nayagan

The advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have kicked off in cities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and several other cities, with ticket prices for the Tamil version between Rs 100 and Rs 800. This price range makes it accessible to a wide section of the audience.

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In Benagluru, although the ticket prices begin from Rs 800, they have gone up to Rs 2500 for recliners. However, the tickets for most shows are placed between Rs 1000 and Rs 1700.

Whereas, in Chennai, it has maintained regulated ticket prices. The highest ticket price has been capped at Rs 190, while the lowest begins at Rs 54. Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas announced that they sold 10,000 tickets for the film within minutes at their theatre alone. “Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes,” they wrote, making the announcement.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was postponed from its original January 9, 2026, release date due to severe conflicts with the CBFC regarding certification and alleged political content. The film missed its Pongal 2026 release (January 9) because the CBFC examining and revising committees raised objections over content, leading to a standstill.

Producers (KVN Productions) moved to the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court due to the certification deadlock. On April 9, 2026, the film was fully leaked online, causing significant, massive, anticipated financial losses, which complicated the release strategy.