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Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan to release on THIS date in July, makers confirm

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 22:26 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 22:28 IST
Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan to release on THIS date in July, makers confirm

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan Photograph: (X)

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Directed by H.Vinoth, Jana Nayagan, said to be Vijay's last film, is finally seeing the light of day. After a wait of six months, the movie will finally hit the theatres in July. 

After months of delay, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit theatres. Originally slated for a January release, the film has had its share of ups and downs. It has now received all necessary clearances from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has awarded the film an ‘A’ certificate.

While there has been no official social media announcement, The Indian Express reported, citing a source, that the movie will hit screens in July.

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan to release on THIS date in July

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Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, confirmed that Vijay’s film has been given an ‘A’ certificate, putting an end to the rumours. Although no confirmation has been shared on the official social handle, Mohan has confirmed that the movie will release on July 24.

Also read: CM Vijay extra cautious, no unnecessary ticket price hikes

“We‘ll be releasing the movie worldwide on July 24,” he said.

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Originally set to release on the festival of Pongal on January 9, the movie got stuck after it failed to get a clearance from CBFC. The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 19, 2025, but still, due to several factors, the certificate was not given. What escalated the issue was the legal step, which was taken by the makers of the movie against the CBFC. This was happening when Vijay was preparing for his Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, and it was a crucial time for him as it was his debut in the world of politics.

Also read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan release: Fake A-rated CBFC certificate

As the makers’ legal case against the CBFC dragged on for months, the film faced another major setback in April when it was leaked on social media. However, taking swift action, the makers got it pulled down from all pirated websites and social media platforms. Despite this, the leak impacted the film.

However, amid reports of the film’s release, it has also been learnt that Vijay himself is monitoring ticket prices and ensuring that no unnecessary hike is charged.

Directed by H.Vinoth, the movie features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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