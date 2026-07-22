Pooja Hegde said 'yes' to Jana Nayagan for THIS reason

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay share a rapport that’s all set to take center stage in their upcoming film Jana Nayagan, for one last time. After director H Vinoth revealed that the actress has a limited screen time with Vijay in the upcoming political thriller, sources close to Pooja have now shared that she gave a nod to Jana Nayagan purely because it’s Vijay's last, ambitious theatrical spectacle and she was keen on making it memorable.

“Pooja has several crucial scenes. It was incredibly sweet of her to onboard Jana Nayagan because it marks Thalapathy Vijay’s last film before he invests himself entirely into politics. She was keen and equally excited to make it memorable. Considering that Pooja and Vijay’s pairing has connected well with the audience through Beast, it was her respect and bond with Vijay that made her say yes to the film,” reveals a source close to the actress.

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Pooja’s admirers no longer have to remain disappointed as she is all set to ignite fireworks with her chemistry with Vijay in one of his most anticipated releases, making it memorable for the right reasons. The belief still stands strong that Jana Nayagan will offer Pooja Hegde a stronger foothold in Kollywood.

Bringing the hit duo Vijay and Pooja Hegde together one last time, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju among others. Helmed by director H Vinoth, the film gears up for a grand theatrical release on July 23.

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