/Jana Nayagan release: All the controversies surrounding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 'Thalapathy' Vijay's last film

Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is releasing in theatres on Thursday (Jul 23) after months of controversies surrounding censorship, leaks, delays and allegations of political manipulation. It's being marketed as the ‘final film’ of 'Thalapathy' Vijay before he entered full-time politics. Jana Nayagan, meaning Leader of the People in Tamil, had been delayed for months as Vijay concentrated on his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, which eventually swept the Assembly elections in a surprise upset that catapulted him to the top post in the south Indian state. In order to understand the current politics of Tamil Nadu, it is essential to understand the film's political significance.

Jana Nayagan was delayed for months and went through legal battles

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is a political action thriller that stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Priyamani. From the teasers, it appears that the lead character played by Vijay is an ordinary man thrust into a leadership role.The film was originally slated for release in January this year to coincide with the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal. However, it faced multiple issues and delays.

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Jana Nayagan coincided with Vijay's final stretch of his political journey to the chief ministership

The shooting and post-production coincided with Vijay's political rallies. A stampede at one such event last September left at least 41 people dead. At the time, it appeared that the fledgling TVK would struggle to make a major impact in electoral politics. However, in May this year, Vijay's party pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Tamil Nadu's recent political history, winning a majority in the Assembly and enabling Vijay to become chief minister after securing support of smaller parties for a coalition government.

Jana Nayagan censor certificate delays and forced edits

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), India's federal film censorship body, objected to several scenes in Jana Nayagan, which delayed its release for months.

This led to rolonged political, creative and legal battles. After seven months, the film finally received an 'A' or Adults Only certificate. At least 12 major cuts were made to the final version of the film. The CBFC, also known as the Censor Board, had issues with several aspects of the film, including high levels of violence, political references, and the alleged use of defence or Indian Army emblems that required prior official clearance.

Jana Nayagan legal battles went all the way to the Supreme Court

The legal battles over the film included proceedings before the Madras High Court over the delay in certification. A single-judge order directing certification was later set aside. The authorities found that certain scenes had the potential to create communal or religious sensitivities. The portrayal of the armed forces was also questioned. The film was subsequently referred to a Revising Committee, which cited the need for further examination of references to the Indian Army and religious sentiments. These developments delayed the film's release.

Jana Nayagan: Politics, leaks and piracy

The film's political content, particularly coinciding with the election period when the Model Code of Conduct was in force, may have been the underlying reason for its delay. Amid the controversies, a high-definition copy of the then uncertified film leaked online in April. Clips from the film circulated on social media and piracy websites. This triggered a major backlash, with some critics blaming the Censor Board itself, an allegation the board strongly denied. The CBFC described the claims as "false and baseless". The film's makers subsequently approached the courts over the leak. Some critics of Vijay argued that his team had deliberately leaked the film to gather support.

The film's political theme is expected to be a major talking point. It is expected to attract close scrutiny over its messaging, references to democracy, and potential parallels with real-world events and personalities.