/Jana Nayagan: CM Vijay's final film to release in its original version in UK cinemas

Jana Nayagan, starring CM Vijay, will reportedly be released in its original, uncut form across the United Kingdom when it releases on July 24. The news was shared by UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment shortly after the film cleared the certification process in India with an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Uncut version to release in the UK

The distributor took to X to reveal that the UK audience would get to watch the film without edits. "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 - uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time," the post read.

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In another post, the distributor added, "The universe had other ways to give our Thalapathy a farewell...#JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24. Tickets on sale now."

Jana Nayagan runtime

Before the announcement, the prolonged certification process reportedly stretched over seven months. As per reports, the film underwent multiple revisions before receiving approval.

It is claimed that the board sought 12 modifications, including changes to references linked to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), some dialogues, scenes involving the national flag, and a few action and religious references before giving the certificate.

The makers confirmed the censor clearance by sharing a striking new poster. "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA," the post read.

About Jana Nayagan

Apart from CM Vijay, the cast also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in key roles. Directed by H.



Also Read: CBFC asks for 12 modifications in Jana Nayagan ahead of its release

Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also has a strong technical team including composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Pradeep E. Ragav and production designer V. Selvakumar.