/Remove TVK, blur Ambedkar's image: CBFC asks for 12 modifications in Jana Nayagan ahead of its release

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally releasing in theatres. The film was originally scheduled for release on January 9 this year; however, it faced delays after the Central Board of Film Certification refused to certify it, requesting certain cuts.

Now, after months of legal battle, the film will be hitting theatres on July 24. The CBFC has granted the film an A certificate.

According to the certification document, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes) and was certified on Thursday, July 9.

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CBFC asks for 12 modifications in Jana Nayagan

The CBFC has suggested 12 modifications before the film's theatrical release. According to reports, the film body has asked makers to modify visuals in Dr BR Ambedkar appears on the cover of a book.

A dialogue referring to "Ambedkar... to... TVK sattam" has been replaced, while the use of "TVK" in both the audio and video has been muted and modified.

The board also ordered the deletion of visuals featuring the Indian national flag in one sequence. The words "Bhagavathan" and "Ranganathar" have been muted, along with "Thevidiya Paiya" and "Oththa".

The word “Om” has been removed from wherever it was used to explain Operation Meluha.

A dialogue referring to the hanging of Saddam Hussein has also been muted or replaced.

The CBFC further directed the makers to remove and replace a visual in which a District Collector's office badge is shown being rolled down in a disrespectful manner. It also asked for the entire dialogue beginning with "Ponnoda... kuduthu vachirukkanu, Udambu erukkunu" to be muted.

A child-burning visual has been deleted and replaced, while the word "Siluvailla" has been muted.

Finally, the CBFC instructed the makers to replace the name "Sheela Rani" wherever it appears in the film.

The CBFC ordered 20 seconds of the film runtime to be removed and and 10 seconds of replacement. Jana Nayagan’s final runtime remains unchanged at 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

Jana Nayagan to release after 7 months delay