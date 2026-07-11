/Jana Nayagan: CM Vijay's final film gets A certificate; UK advance bookings open to massive response

Finally, after months of uncertainty, the makers of Jana Nayagan have announced that CM Vijay's film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is said to be the final film of the actor-turned-politician and is reportedly expected to hit theatres on July 24.

Jana Nayagan receives A certificate

KVN Productions took to X to share an update about the certification with a striking new poster featuring Vijay in an intense avatar. "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA," the post read.

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The CBFC clearance comes following a prolonged certification process that reportedly stretched over seven months. As per reports, the film underwent multiple revisions before receiving approval.

It is claimed that the board sought 12 modifications, including changes to references linked to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), some dialogues, scenes involving the national flag, and a few action and religious references before giving the certificate.

Advance booking updates

After receiving approval from the board, the film has also begun its overseas theatrical rollout. Advance bookings opened in the UK, and Ahimsa Entertainment posted, "#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!"

Also Read: CBFC asks for 12 modifications in Jana Nayagan ahead of its release

"Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!," the distributer further added.

Shortly after bookings went live, the distributor claimed that "thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan."

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