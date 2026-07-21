/Vijay's Jana Nayagan day 1 advance: Andhra Pradesh shows biggest demand, Tamil version biggest grosser

After a wait of seven months, CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is set to hit theatres, and advance booking for the movie has already begun. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been billed as Vijay’s last film. Originally, the movie was set to release on January 9, but due to issues with the CBFC, it faced back-to-back delays and could not release before the assembly elections in which Vijay’s TVK contested and eventually won with a historic mandate.

The movie will release in theatres worldwide on July 23, with shows starting as early as 6 am in several states.

Jana Nayagan's advance booking: How much the movie has earned so far?

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Ahead of the release this week, the advance booking for the movie has been opened, and it has already garnered Rs 15 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has already registered 15,22,15,584 blocked seats, translating to an estimated ₹15.22 crore in gross collections. The huge number reflects the fan craze around the movie.

The advance sales of the movie are impressive, but if we compare it with Vijay’s last two films, The Greatest of All Time (2024) and Leo (2023), this film trails behind. In 2024, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, recorded ₹29.83 crore in advance booking gross and earned ₹126.32 crore on the first day. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo had earned ₹46.36 crore in advance bookings.

The Central Board of Film Certification has granted the movie an ‘A’ certificate and demanded 12 modifications in the film. For example. a dialogue referring to "Ambedkar... to... TVK sattam" has been replaced. The use of Vijay's party name, "TVK" in both the audio and video has been muted and modified. All the12 changes have been made.

The movie has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes).

Jana Nayagan battle with CBFC and more