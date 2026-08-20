Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma pushed to October now

Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, has been pushed to a later date. Sanjay, the son of actor-turned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is set to make his debut in the film industry as a director. His film, Sigma, was set to release earlier on July 31. However, the makers on Wednesday announced that the film will now be released in October.

The reason for the postponement of the film’s release has not been revealed by the makers.

On Thursday, Lyca Productions, the studio backing Sigma, shared a new poster of the film with the new release date. Sanjay also shared the post on his Instagram. "Mark the date for the heist on October 2. SIGMA is all set to light up the screens," the caption read.

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The poster featured the film's lead, Sundeep Kishan, with the new release date emblazoned on it.

About Sigma

The promotional campaign for Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, gained momentum with the release of its first single, "Sigma Style." Actor Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the track across his social media handles, sharing both the Telugu and Tamil versions while sending his best wishes to the cast and crew.

"Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead," Dulquer posted on X.

Composed by Thaman S, the track features vocals by Thaman S alongside Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude. Fronted by Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film is produced under the Lyca Productions banner. According to early poster reveals, Sigma promises to be a high-octane action thriller centred around a heist.

About Jason Sanjay and Vijay

Jason Sanjay is Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s first child. Born in 2000, Sanjay chose to study film production and screenwriting before making his debut as a filmmaker.

Sanjay’s father, Vijay is one of the most popular and successful Tamil actors in history and has ruled the box office for the last ten years, delivering nine back-to-back hits. In 2025, he expressed his desire to quit acting and venture into politics full-time.

In 2026, his party - TVK - won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections by a landslide, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. His final film, Jana Nayagan, was released a few months later after a long delay.