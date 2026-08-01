/Jason Sanjay on father CM Vijay and TVK's historic win, 'he wanted me to build my own identity'

Vijay is now the CM of Tamil Nadu. Before his historic win in the state elections, there was a lot of chatter about his personal life after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, allegedly accusing him of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. However, now Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, has made his directorial debut with Sigma. And as his film hit cinemas, the budding director spoke about his father and how he encouraged him to build his own career.

Amid rumors of a rift and reports of Sanjay adopting his mother’s surname, Jason spoke about his father’s election win. He said he now has an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward, and also addressed the ongoing speculation.

Jason on his father Vijay: As a father, he helped me. He never spoon-fed me

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Speaking candidly about his father, Jason talked about Vijay’s party TVK’s historic win in the elections. The director said that because of this achievement, he has an added responsibility and legacy to uphold.

“It is a historic revolution that has taken place. Because of this, whether it is me, my sister or my entire family, we have all received an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward. We also need to safeguard it. We will have to be extremely careful and cautious,” Jason said as he talked about father's win in election.

Jason has chosen to stay behind the camera as a director. Speaking about how Vijay helped him build his own identity, the young director said his father wanted him to create his own name.

“He wanted me to build my own identity and name. What worked best for both of us was that we were thinking along the same lines. We were on the same page. As a father, he helped me. But when it came to my career, he motivated me to learn things on my own and gain ground-level experience. He never spoon-fed me. I am really thankful to him, my mom and my entire family,” he said.

Indirectly addressing the rumors, he said,''People make assumptions about us’

Vijay and his relationship with his wife and children have dominated headlines, and not always for good reasons. Jason indirectly addressed the various narratives, saying sometimes they are positive and other times, not so positive.

“Sometimes, there are positive narratives and other times, not-so-positive ones. I often go through these posts and comments. I have been looking at how things are being received, whether it is in terms of my film or my family in general. Looking at the various comments, I think every comment serves a different purpose. Some people want to encourage me, while others start criticising our personalities and family. They make assumptions about us, There is a lot of love, legacy and responsibility because of my family,” he said.