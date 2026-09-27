/‘Anti-social elements spreading false rumours’: LPU issues statement amid massive unrest over alleged rape

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has issued a statement on Sunday (Sep 27) following massive protests and a rampage at its Phagwara campus since Saturday night. The university has strongly refuted what it called “false and fabricated news and rumours" being circulated on social media and said that certain “anti-social elements" were spreading “completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours." It said that rumours are being spread to disturb the peaceful academic environment. The university also claimed that the rumours were “a deliberate and concerted attempt" to malign its reputation and tarnish its image.

“The University categorically clarifies that there is no truth in the rumours presently being circulated," LPU said, urging students, parents and members of the public not to believe, circulate or amplify the claims. It also asked them to rely only on information communicated through the university’s official channels. “The manner in which such false and misleading information is being systematically circulated appears to be a deliberate and concerted attempt to malign the reputation of the University and tarnish its image,” the university said. The latest statement was undersigned by LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati, who urged students and other stakeholders to exercise caution.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What exactly triggered the protest and unrest?

Several students gathered late on Saturday night (Sep 26), outside girl's hostel after message on social media platform claimed that a female student had been sexually assaulted on campus. Initially, students demanded action but soon the situation turned violent as reports emerged that the university administration had sent the alleged victim home and is reportedly trying to protect the accused. A viral claim on Reddit alleged that an electrician groped a student in GH3 hostel, while another social media post claimed that the administration is trying to protect the employee and hence, it spread news of rape “by an outsider.” These viral claims ignited the situation and students went on a rampage. University property was demolished with several videos showing smashed window panes, broken benches and flower pots, and fire at some parts of the building.

What has police said?

According to Naveen Singla, DIG Jalandhar Range, the students are demanding action against an alleged rape case. He said that the students blocked the national highway. He also added that registration of an FIR has been initiated and students will be given a copy of it soon. A meeting has also been scheduled between the students and the university administration. He clarified that the FIR will mention G3 hostel but the name of the victim is not known and they will investigate to find out the same.