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Afghanistan says 28 fighters killed in clash near Pakistan border, Islamabad denies

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 21:20 IST
Afghanistan says 28 fighters killed in clash near Pakistan border, Islamabad denies

A Taliban security personnel inspects the site, after Pakistani airstrike struck Gurbuz district in Afghanistan's Khost province on September 24, 2026. Pakistan's minister of information said its forces had struck 10 targets in Afghanistan -- without specifying where -- accusing its neighbour of allowing "terrorist sanctuaries" on its soil. Photograph: (AFP)

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Afghanistan says 28 fighters were killed and 32 wounded in Nuristan after an armed group crossed from Pakistan. Islamabad denied the allegations.

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that its forces killed 28 fighters and wounded 32 in the eastern province of Nuristan after an armed group crossed the border from Pakistan "with the aim of carrying out acts of subversion and creating insecurity.”. The clash took place on Saturday in the Kamdesh district. The ministry alleged that the armed groups were supported by IS-affiliated Pakistani militias and that most of them were security personnel of the former Afghanistan government.

Pakistan's Ministry of Information denied these allegations as “frivolous, baseless and devoid of any truth.” In a post

on the social media platform, it “categorically” denied that its security forces were involved in clashes, that it had recruited or trained former Afghan security personnel or had facilitated “Daesh or any other terrorist group operating in Afghanistan”.

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“Alleged video being peddled on social media to support this false claim only shows a few unarmed individuals who are not even properly dressed or equipped were arrested in what seems to be a pre-planned video shoot by Afghan Taliban regime well known for lies and fabricated claims,” said Pakistan's Ministry of Information.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of activities related to terrorist groups, a charge which Kabul denies. Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has not provided any evidence to corroborate these allegations. This comes after recent Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan targeting militant hideouts on September 21, which caused casualties of 28 militants and 3 civilians. This has also heightened friction along the 2,611-km-long border known as the Durand Line. The Taliban administration has never officially recognised the Durand Line as a permanent international border.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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