/Avalanche strikes Nepal's Himlung Himal base camp, at least 10 missing

At least 10 people have gone missing after and avalanche triggered by heavy rain and snowfall in Western Nepal's Manang’s Nar Phu valley struck the base camp in Himlung Himal on Sunday.

According to Expedition organisers people from different expedition companies were among those missing in the avalanche that hit the 7,126-metre mountain in Manang district.

Expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa confirmed that two of his kitchen staff were among those missing in the incident. “The avalanche hit on Sunday morning,” he said, as per news agency ANI.

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He further said that expedition teams and rope-fixing teams evacuated the mountain slopes following a weather warning issued last week, but some people refused to leave.

All missing people are reported to be Nepalis, according to initial reports.

The mountain region was witnessing heavy snowfall for several days, forcing climbers to retreat from the autumn ascent of the mountain.

The Himlung Himal peak at 7,126-metre in Manang district is a popular objective for climbers seeking experience at high altitude. What adds to the difficulties is that an additional permit is required for helicopter flights here.

Two helicopters and a search and rescue team are on standby but have not been able to move because of adverse weather, Bibhuti Chand Thakur of Himalaya Holidays Trekking told AFP.

Triggered by a weather system over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain and snowfall across the country since Friday has led to disruption of roads and prompted local authorities to close several sections to traffic.

In the wake of the adverse weather conditions, the Department of Tourism has issued an alert advising tourism activities be put on hold.