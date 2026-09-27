/IND vs WI 1st ODI: Naman Dhir debuts as India bowl first in Trivandrum; check playing XIs

Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI against the West Indies in Trivandrum on Sunday (Sep 27). India handed a debut cap to Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir, with ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returning to the playing XI for the first time in eight months. India picked two specialist pacers in Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the spin attack. India is also playing three all-rounders, including Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams –

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India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

West Indies - John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(wk/captain), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales

Check out what the two captains said at the toss –

Shubman Gill, Indian Captain -

“We’re gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Looks like a decent surface, very hot, so I think it’ll come a little bit better under lights, so we’ll try to chase,” Gill said at the toss.

Speaking on the 2027 ODI World Cup build-up, Gill said, “I think 20-odd matches to go before the World Cup starts, so I think this is the time to see what combination suits us the best and then give that combination as much time in the middle as possible.”

“[On the playing XI] We are going with four bowlers and then two all-rounders with Reddy and Naman, who makes his debut.”

Shai Hope, West Indies Captain -

“Well, it (toss) doesn’t really matter now, does it? We’d have probably batted today,” Hope said after losing the toss.

“It’s been a quick turnaround for us,” Hope said on the preparation. “We play a lot of cricket; different format from CPL, but it’s been going pretty well. I think the guys have been playing some good cricket in the last couple of years, just about for us now to come to India and try to replicate that.”

On facing a potent Indian team, Hope said, “Yeah, for sure, and something I always mention, we want to play against the best teams in the world, and no better place to do it here in India. So, I think the guys are really looking forward to this challenge.

Speaking on the playing XI, Hope noted, “We’ve got five bowlers: one all-rounder, three seam and two spin. So hopefully that combination is the right one for us today.”