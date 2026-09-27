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UK police arrest several under explosives act near air base used by US forces

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 14:26 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 14:46 IST
UK police arrest several under explosives act near air base used by US forces

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI via Reuters)

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The village of Whelford is located around 2 miles from RAF Fairford, which hosts the US Air Force.

The UK police on Sunday (Sept 27) arrested several people on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act after the declaration of a major incident close to a major US air base in the southwest of England. Several homes were evacuated and a number of vehicles were being inspected by the army as security was stepped up at the Gloucestershire airbase, which is used by US forces.

"A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident," Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

"It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act," the statement added.

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The village of Whelford is located around 2 miles from RAF Fairford, which hosts the U.S. Air Force and has since February been serving as a key hub for American operations against Iran. The air base houses heavy bombers like the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress and is also a forward operating location for US Global Strike Command, which is tasked with managing long-distance strikes.

“A cordon is currently in place but we’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained,” Gloucestershire police said.

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The base has been in the news for protests over the British government’s decision to allow the US to use it to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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