/UK police arrest several under explosives act near air base used by US forces

The UK police on Sunday (Sept 27) arrested several people on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act after the declaration of a major incident close to a major US air base in the southwest of England. Several homes were evacuated and a number of vehicles were being inspected by the army as security was stepped up at the Gloucestershire airbase, which is used by US forces.

"A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident," Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

"It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act," the statement added.

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The village of Whelford is located around 2 miles from RAF Fairford, which hosts the U.S. Air Force and has since February been serving as a key hub for American operations against Iran. The air base houses heavy bombers like the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress and is also a forward operating location for US Global Strike Command, which is tasked with managing long-distance strikes.

“A cordon is currently in place but we’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained,” Gloucestershire police said.