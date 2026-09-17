/Pakistani actor Ali Zafar supports Katrina Kaif amid postpartum body-shaming controversy: ‘We all need to look within ourselves'

Over the years, social media has kept buzzing with trolls and comments targeting female celebrities over their physical appearance. Now, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been trolled for postpartum weight gain. Amid the criticism, her Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-star Ali Zafar has stepped in to support the actress and spoken out against such beauty standards.

Ali Zafar on Katrina Kaif’s body-shaming

A video of Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has gone viral where he addresses the discussion about Katrina Kaif's recent appearance, which has led to body-shaming online. He shared his own views on beauty standards and body-shaming.

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He stated, “We all need to look within ourselves. Especially as a man, if I am speaking about this, I think it is very important for us to look within ourselves and make the necessary corrections. We have all made mistakes in life; no one is perfect. But it is important to recognise those mistakes and correct them. But if we talk man to man, the privilege we assume comes with being a man, and the way we perceive a woman, her body, the way she thinks and the way she lives, if she does not fit the standards that we have created, we immediately put that woman down.”

Zafar also addressed the unrealistic beauty standards that have long shaped how women are perceived, noting that they are often judged primarily on their appearance. "This is wrong; this is not the right way to look at things. Every person is going through their own struggles, and we do not know what someone else might be dealing with. So, we should be kind to people, compassionate, understanding, accepting, and appreciative," he said.

He further added, "If you study the Renaissance, concepts about women's bodies were different in earlier eras. Then came a time when women were expected to have a zero figure, and even expectations of men having six-pack abs are not realistic. They are not healthy. It's not healthy to always criticise other people. They are all human beings, and we have the potential to be nice to each other."

The actor and singer concluded by saying, "We all have a past. I will feel ashamed if I ever criticise someone based on their looks. We must all look within ourselves and, as men, correct ourselves and realise that we should not do this. Every woman has her own life, shaped by what she has gone through, her past, present, and future. Let her live, and you live your life."

Why Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight is not the problem

WION's Shomini Sen shared her thoughts on the issue and wrote, "For years, actresses have had to adhere to a certain body type and look to appease society. Public figures in particular are viewed through a lens where they are seen outside the laws of biology, ageing, and life transitions. A woman’s body is often treated as public property that must maintain an eternal 22-year-old baseline. For many, Katrina’s video on Monday came as a complete shock. How could the most desirable woman in the country look like their wives or mothers? How could the ultimate dream girl look so "girl next door"? Where did Sheila’s Jawaani go?"

She further continued, "Bringing a human life into the world is lauded in theory, but its physiological reality—weight shifts, facial fullness, recovery time—is treated as a personal failing or "neglect." The narrative shifts from celebrating life to penalising visible change. From nagging, prying relatives to online trolls, everyone was obsessed with when she would get pregnant, and after the baby’s arrival, it was time to comment on her looks. There is never a break." Read full version here.

About Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is a celebrated Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, model, producer, and painter. Before the strict bans and project blocks imposed on Pakistani actors in Bollywood, Zafar had appeared in several Hindi movies, including London, Paris, New York, Kill Dill, and Dear Zindagi.

He also shared the screen with Katrina Kaif in the 2011 romantic comedy film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, which also stars Imran Khan. His songs, such as “Madhubala,” “Nahi Re Nahi,” “Tu Hi Hai,” and many more, established him as a musician-actor in Bollywood.

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She was last seen in the January 2024 thriller Merry Christmas, starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi. At present, she is focusing on her personal life and her makeup brand, Kay Beauty.