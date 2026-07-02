/'Rains and you': Vicky Kaushal shares sweet monsoon moment with Katrina Kaif

Mumbai and the rain share a divine connection, and as the monsoon has arrived in the city, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spent some cozy time together as they took time off from their busy lives, soaking in the Mumbai monsoon.



Vicky shared a heartwarming black-and-white picture of himself, spending a precious moment with his wife, as the two appeared to be watching the rain from their balcony.



The 'Uri' actor remained seated in the front, while Katrina embraced him from behind, with her face and arms resting gently on Vicky's shoulder.

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"Rains and you," he wrote in the caption.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been basking in their new roles as parents, having welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.



The couple announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.



The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort

Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to make her return to films following her delivery.



Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for 'Love and War'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



The project marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali and is being billed as the filmmaker's most ambitious romantic drama to date.