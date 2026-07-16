/Katrina Kaif’s net worth: From Bollywood stardom to entrepreneurial success- A look at her luxurious empire

Before becoming one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, Kaif began her modelling career in London at the age of 14. She later stepped into Bollywood, making her debut in the 2003 film Boom which also co-starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and others. The film was a critical failure. Her breakthrough came in 2005 with the role of Soniya in the romantic comedy-drama Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Since then, she has showcased her acting range across multiple genres and has quickly become a household name. Some of her notable projects include Namastey London, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more.