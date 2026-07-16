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Katrina Kaif’s net worth: From Bollywood stardom to entrepreneurial success- A look at her luxurious empire

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 13:55 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 13:55 IST

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who got her breakthrough with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and soon became a household name. With her successful acting career and successful beauty brand, Kaif has built an impressive fortune. 

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif!

From ruling Bollywood screens to building a successful beauty empire with Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif has created a luxurious world for herself. Here’s a breakdown of her net worth.

Katrina Kaif's net worth
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's net worth

According to multiple reports, Katrina Kaif has an estimated net worth of around Rs 263 crore. Over the years, she has portrayed several compelling roles, building a successful acting career and a vast fanbase.

Film career
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Film career

Before becoming one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, Kaif began her modelling career in London at the age of 14. She later stepped into Bollywood, making her debut in the 2003 film Boom which also co-starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and others. The film was a critical failure. Her breakthrough came in 2005 with the role of Soniya in the romantic comedy-drama Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Since then, she has showcased her acting range across multiple genres and has quickly become a household name. Some of her notable projects include Namastey London, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more.

Kay Beauty Empire
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Kay Beauty Empire

Along with garnering immense love and respect for her acting career, Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in 2019. Over time, the brand has become one of India’s fastest-growing celebrity beauty labels, designed specifically to cater to Indian skin tones.

Real estate
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Real estate

Along with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, the actress has built an impressive real estate portfolio. Together, they own a stunning sea-facing apartment in Juhu’s elite Raj Mahal building. Reportedly, their residence spans over 2,700 sq ft and features modern interiors and upscale amenities, including a private fitness centre, a spacious sea-facing balcony, and an entertainment lounge.

Kaif also owns a residential property in the United Kingdom, which is believed to serve as her primary during international travels.

Car collections
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Car collections

The couple also has an exciting car collection, which includes a Range Rover Autobiography LWB, a Range Rover Vogue, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, an Audi Q7, and a BMW 5 GT. Recently, while welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, Kaif and Kaushal also purchased an ultra-premium Lexus LM350h 4S worth Rs 3.20 crore.

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