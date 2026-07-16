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Katrina Kaif's birthday special: Namastey London, Welcome, New York- 7 must-watch movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 14:08 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 14:08 IST

As Katrina Kaif marks her 43rd birthday on July 16, she stands as a definitive household name in cinema. Her ability to seamlessly transition across genres has earned her widespread critical acclaim and enduring star power.

Katrina Kaif's must-watch movies
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(Photograph: X)

Katrina Kaif's must-watch movies

Katrina Kaif is one of the prominent actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has cemented her status in Bollywood by featuring in blockbuster films like Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, and many more. On her birthday, here’s a look at her must-watch films.

New York
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(Photograph: X)

New York

Where to watch: Netflix

In Kabir Khan's thriller-action film, Katrina Kaif plays Maya Shaikh alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham. The story revolves around three friends who initially lead happy lives in New York. But their lives are adversely affected due to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaif portrays Sonia, the girlfriend of Dr Samir Malhotra, played by Salman Khan. Sonia wants to take their relationship to the next level by marrying him, but Sameer treats it as a casual fling until he realizes she is serious. To avoid commitment, he lies about being in an unhappy marriage. However, when he truly falls in love with her, Sonia insists on meeting his estranged wife, leaving him in a difficult predicament.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The cult comedy movie follows Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), who falls in love with Jenny (Katrina Kaif), a Christian woman who is already in love with a man named Rahul. After knowing this, he agrees to help her marry him but gets entangled in a chaotic situation.

Welcome
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Welcome

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The Anees Bazmee comedy-drama features Katrina Kaif as Sanjana, the love interest of Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) and the sister of two notorious gangsters, Majnu and Uday Shetty. Wanting to get Sanjana married into a well-respected family, they initially hide their underworld background but later discover that Rajiv’s uncle, Dr Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal), is the very man they have been extorting money from.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
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(Photograph: X)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Katrina Kaif plays Laila, a free-spirited and adventurous diving instructor living in Spain. She becomes a catalyst for change in Arjun’s (Hrithik Roshan) life, encouraging him to live in the moment and truly enjoy life to the fullest.

Ek Tha Tiger
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ek Tha Tiger

Where to watch: Netflix

Katrina Kaif plays Zoya, a Pakistani ISI agent who goes undercover as a university dance teacher and caretaker while on a mission. During her assignment, she crosses paths with Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian RAW agent, and the two eventually fall in love.

Namastey London
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Namastey London

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaif plays Jasmeet. The film follows the Malhotra family, who travel from London to Punjab to reunite with their relatives. Jasmeet's father, Manmohan Malhotra (Rishi Kapoor), forcibly marries her off to Arjun (Akshay Kumar). However, after they return to London, Jasmeet announces her intention to marry her boyfriend, Charlie Brown.

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