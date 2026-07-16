/Katrina Kaif's birthday special: Namastey London, Welcome, New York- 7 must-watch movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaif portrays Sonia, the girlfriend of Dr Samir Malhotra, played by Salman Khan. Sonia wants to take their relationship to the next level by marrying him, but Sameer treats it as a casual fling until he realizes she is serious. To avoid commitment, he lies about being in an unhappy marriage. However, when he truly falls in love with her, Sonia insists on meeting his estranged wife, leaving him in a difficult predicament.