/Is Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja getting a Hollywood remake with Matthew McConaughey?

Vijay Sethupathi’s 2024 blockbuster Maharaja is reportedly set to make history, becoming the first Tamil film to get a Hollywood remake. Adding to the reports, Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is in talks to play the lead role in the project. The news has sparked significant buzz online and become a topic of conversation among social media users.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja to become first Tamil film to get Hollywood remake

On September 16 (Wednesday), the team behind Maharaja shared the news on social media, announcing that the film is set to mark a historic milestone with a Hollywood remake. The post was captioned, "A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio."

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As soon as the post went viral soon and fans were thrilled by the news and flooded the comment section with messages expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Proud moment of entire team especially director @dir_nithilan Sir and actor @actorvijaysethupathi proud 🦚 kollywood forever ♾️🌟❤️‍🔥"

Another user commented, "This is what happens when the content speaks loud🔥🔥🔥" Actor Aroul D Shankar also expressed pride in the moment for South Indian cinema, writing, "Proud moment 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Matthew McConaughey rumoured to play the lead role

One of the film’s producers, Jagadish Palanisamy Sundaram, told The Times of India about the historic milestone and the rumoured cast. He said, “Following the success of the film in China, where it did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year.”

He further added that Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is under consideration for the lead role in the project. He stated, "Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm."

About Maharaja

Maharaja is a 2024 Tamil neo-noir action thriller film directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The story follows Vijay Sethupathi as a polite yet humble barber who visits a police station in Chennai to file a missing report for a dustbin, which he calls Lakshmi. However, the plot later unfolds into a dark mystery. At the 72nd National Film Awards, the film won multiple honours and received widespread acclaim.