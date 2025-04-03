Vijay Sethupatji starrer Viduthalai 2 is currently streaming on ZEE5 after its successful run in the theatres. The film produced by Elred Kumar of R S Infotainment and directed by Vetrimaaran, is a riveting political crime thriller. Vijay stars as a revolutionary named Perumal, a man whose life story weaves together anger, empathy, and a battle against an oppressive system.

Advertisment

In the film, Perumal gets captured and following that episode, he recounts his transformation from a righteous school teacher to a revolutionary leader, to the officers transporting him.

We got in touch with Vijay Sethupathi as he spoke about his character Perumal in Viduthalai: Part 2, why it struck a chord with the audiences and more.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Advertisment

Q: You’ve played an array of characters, but what makes Perumal stand out in your filmography? Is there any aspect of his persona that you personally relate to?

Vijay: Perumal is different from any role I’ve played before because of his conviction and resilience. He’s not just fighting for himself—he represents a larger struggle. His strength is not in just his physical actions but in his belief system, which makes him a deeply compelling character.

Personally, I relate to his sense of purpose. As an actor, I also believe in standing by what I feel is right, and that connection helped me portray him with sincerity.

Advertisment

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 getting delayed? Here's what makers have said

Q: The first part of Viduthalai left audiences on a tense note. What can you tell us about the film’s larger message?

Vijay: If Viduthalai Part 1 was a build-up, Part 2 is an explosion of emotions, action, and consequences. Perumal’s journey takes unexpected turns, and the stakes are much higher. I can say that audiences will witness a gripping and emotionally charged narrative that forces them to think about justice, power, and survival. The film’s message is deeply relevant to today’s world, and it will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Watch trailer here:

Q: With Viduthalai Part 2 expanding its reach on OTT in Hindi, how do you see the impact of Tamil cinema growing among pan-Indian audiences, especially in the digital space?

Vijay: Tamil cinema has always had strong storytelling, but today, with digital platforms like ZEE5, these stories are reaching a much wider audience. The language barrier is slowly disappearing, and people are now embracing content based on its strength rather than where it comes from.

Films like Viduthalai Part 2 showcase the richness of Tamil storytelling, and I believe that its Hindi release will open the doors for more such films to find recognition across India.