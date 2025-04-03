Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is not getting delayed. Days after rumors of a delay circulated, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 were quick to respond, confirming that the movie's official release date remains unchanged.

Since the announcement of the second part, anticipation has been sky-high. However, recent reports speculated about a delay in its release.

Kantara: Chapter 1: No delay in release date

On Wednesday (April 4), Hombale Films, the production house behind Rishab Shetty's upcoming movie, issued an official statement confirming that Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release as scheduled on October 2, 2025.

To put an end to the rumors circulating across social media, the makers responded in the best way possible, and in different languages that the audience is well-versed in.

The clip shared starts with a message popping up, reading, ''Bro, Is Kantara: Chapter 1 postponing its release date???'' The answer is a straight no.

Sharing the clip, the makers wrote in the caption,“???????? doubts. ???????? delays 🙂 The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1 unfolds on October 2nd, 2025."

More About Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Legend

Penned and helmed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 – A Legend, the prequel will tell the origin story of the legend Panjurli Daiva. If reports are to be believed, the movie is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka and will explore the mystical folklore of the region. The first look features Rishab in a divine, warrior-like avatar, wielding a weapon with an intense expression.

Time and again, the makers have piqued the audience's interest with the teasers and posters released.

While many details about the movie are not available, the film boasts an incredible cast including Shetty, Jayasurya and Jayaram, Kishore, among others.

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.