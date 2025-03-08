A movie’s box office success is always a moment of celebration. However, what truly feels like hitting the jackpot is when a film made on a minimal budget goes on to earn millions.

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed several low-budget films that surprised both filmmakers and moviegoers by becoming massive box office hits. Here are 8 low-budget movies in Bollywood that became superhits.

8 low-budget movies that made millions at the box office

Stree

Today there is an entire supernatural universe, but when Stree was released, no one could have predicted its cult-classic status.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, this horror comedy was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million). Upon its release, the film became a blockbuster, earning Rs 180.76 crore (Rs 1.8 billion) at the box office and becoming one of the highest-grossing horror comedy films of all time.

Kantara

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, this Kannada-language film took the entire country by storm.

Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million), Kantara earned a staggering Rs 408 crore (Rs 4 billion) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever.

Vicky Donor

The unconventional Bollywood hit Vicky Donor, released in 2012 was Shoojit Sircar's movie, which marked Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s big Bollywood debut that became a surprising hit. Made on a budget of around Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), the movie earned Rs 66.32 crore (Rs 663 million).

A Wednesday

Directed and written by Neeraj Pandey and starring acting powerhouses Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, this action-thriller with a gripping story was made on a budget of Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million). When it was released, the movie earned Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

Paan Singh Tomar

Starring the late Irrfan Khan, this biographical drama tells the story of a national-level athlete who becomes a dacoit after he retires from sports.

Made on a budget of Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million), the critically acclaimed film managed to collect Rs 20.18 crore (Rs 200 million) at the box office, showcasing the power of compelling storytelling.

Peepli Live

This satirical comedy film became the talk of the entire country when it was released in 2010. The movie that revolves around the tragic story of farmer suicides was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million). Upon its release, the movie surprisingly earned Rs. 46.89 crore (Rs 468 million).

No One Killed Jessica

Starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, this 2011 crime drama film is based on the Jessica Lal murder case. Made on a budget of Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million), the movie emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing Rs 45.72 crore (Rs 457 million).

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The movie that was Kartik Aaryan's Bollywood debut was a huge hit among the young once

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood debut. Made on a budget of Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million), the movie impressed the audience with its unique story and earned Rs 17 crore (Rs 170 million) at the global box office.