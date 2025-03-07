Watching real-life stories unfold on the big screen is always a treat! But the experience becomes even more thrilling when we know that the events depicted are based on true stories — real struggles, real survival, and real emotions. The knowledge that someone has actually lived through those moments adds an intense layer of depth and excitement to the viewing experience.

Over the years, survival thrillers have remained one of the most captivating genres, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

For all those survival thriller fans, we have compiled a list of some of the best movies in the genre that you should definitely watch.

Apollo 13

Directed by Ron Howard, this Hollywood drama is an adaptation of the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13 by astronaut Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger.

The film is based on the true events surrounding the perilous journey of three astronauts, Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon), whose lives were in danger after an oxygen tank exploded aboard Apollo 13. The story follows their desperate struggle to survive in space and the relentless efforts of NASA’s ground crew to bring them safely back to Earth.

Deepwater Horizon

Deepwater Horizon is another gripping survival thriller based on true events. The film recounts the catastrophic explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, which resulted in the tragic loss of several crew members.

Directed by Peter Berg, this American biographical disaster revolves around Chief electronics technician Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg), his colleagues as they fight to survive in this chaotic challenging situation.

The Revenant

For those who haven’t watched this film yet, it’s a must-see. Starring acting powerhouses Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy, The Revenant tells the harrowing tale of fur trapper and frontiersman Hugh Glass, who is left to die by his team after being mauled by a bear.

Driven by his thirst to take a revenge, Glass battles with brutal winter in extreme conditions.

Jungle

Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alex Russell, this 2017 biographical adventure film recounts the incredible true story of Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg.

In 1981, Ghinsberg embarks on a journey into the Bolivian Amazon rainforest, only to find himself stranded for three weeks, fighting for his survival against the odds.

127 Hours

Directed by Danny Boyle, this 2010 survival thriller is based on the remarkable true story of mountain climber Aron Ralston.

While canyoneering alone near Moab, Utah, Ralston becomes trapped in a narrow space. With no help, how he manages to survive the harrowing experience makes the rest of the story.