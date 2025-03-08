Millie Bobby Brown is extremely famous, thanks to Stranger Things, a show that has made her a household name. But do you know this is not the actress' real name? At least a part of it isn't. Millie, for the first time ever, has revealed that she officially does not go by the middle name "Bobby".

Advertisment

Appearing for an interview with Chris Pratt to promote their new film The Electric State, the actress dropped a bombshell when she revealed that her actual middle name is "Bonnie".

The actors were talking to Buzzfeed about their film when Millie casually mentioned mid-conversation her real middle name. “My middle name is Bonnie,” the 21-year-old actress revealed.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown slams media for 'disturbing' articles about her body

Advertisment

Pratt, who spent months shooting the film with her, was shocked to hear it. “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown?” a confused Pratt asked. Millie replied, “No, it’s no Bobby. It’s Millie Bonnie Brown.”

The actress said that her current middle name was completely made up. Not everyone there believed her, but Brown confirmed that it was really true. She said that she had always kept her real middle name a secret, and this was the first time she had talked about it. “I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first!” she said.

Pratt quizzed her about the reason for it. "Your middle name is Bonnie, but you just changed it to Bobby for...," Pratt asked.

Advertisment

Millie actually didn't have a real reason, and said, "S**ts and giggles."

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi’s wedding had a very special Stranger Things connection!

Millie Bobby Brown's new film

The Electric State is set to release on Netflix on March 14. Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 5 is expected to release towards the end of 2025.

Social media users had a field day talking about her actual name. One of them pointed out what a tongue-twister her name is now that she is married to Job Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi. "Millie Bonnie Bongiovi is epic hahaha," the user said on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown trolled for her physical appearance

Millie Bobby Brown recently hit out at trolls who questioned her physical appearance, especially her face. She has been slammed for looking much older for her age, with people accusing her of getting Botox and face fillers. Millie slammed those who were dissecting her appearance, calling it "bullying".

She took to her Instagram page and said, "I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

"I refuse to apologise for growing up," she added.