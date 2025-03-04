Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown did not hold back while slamming the press for posting about her body and all the makeup she used for a recent public appearance. She called out the press for “bullying” her over her changing physical appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown said, “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for "tearing young women down"

She called out specific articles and writers for their “disturbing” articles that “dissected my face, my body, my choices.”

The actress said these are people who “are so desperate to tear young women down” and went on to name some of the writers and articles who targeted her.

In the video, she read out the headlines of these articles: from “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” to “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?” She was particularly disgusted by one article because it was “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance.”

Millie Bobby Brown became the butt of jokes when she made a red carpet appearance as part of the publicity tour for her Netflix movie, The Electric State. She attended the movie’s Hollywood premiere last month and also attended the BRIT Awards.

She went on to say, “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up.”

Millie added, “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

In the end, she asked media to behave better. She said, “Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Millie's next few projects

Millie Bobby Brown is currently waiting for the release of her Netflix film The Electric State. The final season of Stranger Things is also due for later this year.